ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

As millions hit the road for holiday weekend, President Biden takes steps to lower gas prices

CBS News
CBS News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleMillions of Americans hit the road over the Easter holiday...

www.cbsnews.com

Comments / 76

dan conboy
22h ago

This can't be true because 10000 different libtards told me the president doesn't control gas prices.... Are you suggesting CNN lied to them again?

Reply(2)
48
Lou Cummings
1d ago

The step back to the oil policies he changed on day one. Would actually work and benefit the American People. Not just tossing pennies at the overtaxed Americans.

Reply(2)
33
Bets Tull
23h ago

I paid 1.79 for gas in November of 2020, now twice as much. This is the Biden/Harris dictatorship administration fault, 100%.

Reply(1)
37
Related
goodmorningamerica.com

President Biden's lease of land for oil to combat gas prices

Bride goes viral for $47 wedding dress, tying the knot on a $500 budget. It's no secret that weddings can get really expensive, but one Los Angeles couple found a way to keep costs small on their big day. Kiara and Joel Brokenbrough were able to pull everything off for...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Barking mad! Secret Service agents were furious at Biden White House for playing down injuries caused by bites from First Dog Major before he was shipped off to Biden's friends, new documents reveal

Secret Service agents were furious at White House officials for toning down injuries caused by bites from Major, the First Dog, to the point where they even tried to get President Joe Biden to pay for a coat that was ripped into pieces, according to newly released documents. Secret Service...
ANIMALS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Weijia Jiang
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Easter Egg#Americans
Daily Mail

Furious Megyn Kelly slams AOC for calling for student loan repayments to be cancelled before Biden paused them: 'Why should I be paying for these snot-nosed college kids'

Former Fox News star-turned-conservative talk radio host Megyn Kelly blasted progressive Rep Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez for advocating for student loan forgiveness, declaring that she does not want to pay for the college education of 'snot-nosed' kids. Kelly weighed in on the hot-button issue Monday while interviewing the hosts of the popular...
COLLEGES
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
White House
Fox News

Oil and gas groups call out Biden: 'We would love to produce more, bring gas prices down'

Oil and gas industry representatives blasted President Biden Wednesday for blaming companies for the gas price surge. "Which is it? You can’t blame Putin and us at the same time. The bottom line is we are not price makers, we are price takers. We suffer from low prices and then we have higher prices. That is based on the price of oil globally," Western Energy Alliance President Kathleen Sgamma told "Fox & Friends."
POTUS
BGR.com

Biden official just admitted inflation is going to get so much worse

“Extraordinarily elevated.” That’s how White House press secretary Jen Psaki characterized the March Consumer Price Index headline inflation number that the Biden administration is bracing for on Tuesday. The release of which will continue a pattern that’s been evident for months now. Of prices inexorably ticking upward — sometimes dramatically so, depending on the product category — as reflected in everything from grocery prices surging to higher gas prices.
BUSINESS
AOL Corp

The real reason gas prices are so high

It’s a politicized country, so every problem must have a political origin. And if you’re the U.S. president when gasoline prices soar above $4 per gallon, you’ve got some explaining to do. But President Biden has not caused the current spike in gas prices, even though critics...
INDUSTRY
CBS News

CBS News

432K+
Followers
51K+
Post
280M+
Views
ABOUT

Your source for original reporting and trusted news.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy