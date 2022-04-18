As millions hit the road for holiday weekend, President Biden takes steps to lower gas prices
Millions of Americans hit the road over the Easter holiday...www.cbsnews.com
This can't be true because 10000 different libtards told me the president doesn't control gas prices.... Are you suggesting CNN lied to them again?
The step back to the oil policies he changed on day one. Would actually work and benefit the American People. Not just tossing pennies at the overtaxed Americans.
I paid 1.79 for gas in November of 2020, now twice as much. This is the Biden/Harris dictatorship administration fault, 100%.
