ST. PAUL -- The National Hockey League's Minnesota Wild has clinched a Stanley Cup Playoff berth as a result of tonight's 5-4 overtime win against the San Jose Sharks. This marks Minnesota's 12th trip to the Stanley Cup Playoffs in team history. The schedule for Round 1 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Playoffs is expected to be announced by the NHL following the conclusion of all regular season games on Friday, April 29.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO