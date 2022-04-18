Sara Thompson named Prairie View Elementary School Principal

DEVILS LAKE – Starting July 1, Sara Thompson will become acting principal of Prairie View Elementary School, according to a press release sent to the publication on April 13.

Thompson, who is currently an instructional coach at Sweetwater Elementary School, will replace Dawn Johnson, who will resign at the end of the 2021-22 school year.

Thompson, a Devils Lake Public Schools (DLPS) Teacher of the Year (2019-20) winner and North Dakota Teacher of the Year finalist in 2020, brings experience with the Multi-Tiered System of Support (MTSS), Marzano High-Reliability Schools, professional learning communities and standards-based learning.

The Devils Lake School Board approved Thompson on April 11.

