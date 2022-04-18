ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils Lake, ND

Kiwanis Club hols annual French Toast and Sausage Feed this Thursday

By K. William Boyer, Devils Lake Journal
 1 day ago
Devils Lake – Lake Region’s very own Kiwanis Club is prepping for their annual breakfast extravaganza on April 21, carrying on a tradition held for more than a decade.

This year’s event will again be held at the Knight’s of Columbus Hall as in years past. Carry out Meals will be available at the side east door, according to the club officials.

Pre-sales for tickets will continue until Thursday’s event. You can pre-order tickets by calling 351-3269.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $5 for children and $25 for a family pack.

The event will be from 11a.m. - 1 p.m. and 4:30 p.m. - 7 p.m.

