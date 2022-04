Lincoln Masonic lodge #210 will host an open house for Bill Gossett recognizing his 75 years as a Mason.

The open house will be held from 1 to 3 p.m., Sunday, April 24 at Lincoln Masonic lodge, 2022 N. Kickapoo Street in Lincoln.

Gossett will receive his 75 year pin and certificate and refreshments will be served. The public is invited to stop by and wish Gossett well.