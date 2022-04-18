ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Monroe, LA

Freedom From Religion Foundation Tells Louisiana Elementary School to Stop Recitation of Daily Prayer

By Brandon Comeaux
 1 day ago
If your child's public school was doing this, what would your reaction be?. Riverbend Elementary School in West Monroe has been told that they can no longer require students to pray in class after a parent complained to the Freedom From Religion Foundation about the daily occurrence. The foundation sent an...

Rusty Walters
23h ago

The First Amendment does NOT ban prayer in schools !!! Remember, just because someone has a college degree such as the "Attorney" in this case does NOT mean they possess ANY level of intelligence !!!

