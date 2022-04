“Can you see it?” I say. “Up there. A skylark.”. “Yes,” says my daughter, not seeing it. It’s bright and blustery up on the moor edge, on the south bank of the great slug of upland that divides the dales of the Aire and the Wharfe. Cruising raptors seem almost to pitch themselves off the edge of Eldwick Crag into the deeper air of the valley: a kite, a buzzard, a kestrel pair. As we climb the path, the skylarks pop up, song-powered, spring-propelled, from the farmland on our right. Where they cross a cloud they’re easy to see; then you lose them in the blue.

ANIMALS ・ 27 DAYS AGO