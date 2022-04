On March 17, Alison Emmart of the Coon Valley Elementary School was awarded the Vernon County American Legion Teacher of the Year Award. Alison was nominated for the award by Coon Valley American Legion Post 116. Her nomination will now be forwarded to the 7th District of The American Legion to be considered for the Wisconsin American Legion Teacher of the Year.

COON VALLEY, WI ・ 24 DAYS AGO