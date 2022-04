Miami Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper (elbow) is back in the starting lineup for Tuesday's series opener against right-hander Adam Wainwright and the St. Louis Cardinals. Cooper left Saturday's game early with a bruised elbow and then sat out Sunday. Following Monday's off-day, Cooper is back on first base and batting second in Tuesday's opener. Jesus Aguilar is at designated hitter and batting third, while Jorge Soler is sitting. Jesus Sanchez is in the leadoff spot.

MIAMI, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO