The Minnesota Twins star can do it all: hit, run, and play defense. However, there is one thing that has caused him trouble over the course of his career: injuries. On Friday, after sliding into second base awkwardly during the Twins game at Fenway Park against the Boston Red Sox, he exited the game with a knee injury and has not been on the field since then.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 18 HOURS AGO