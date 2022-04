MUSKEGON, MI - Help is available today and next month in Muskegon Heights for those seeking to expunge their records of criminal convictions. In partnership with Michigan Works!, the Muskegon Heights Library is offering the clinic Monday, March 21 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at 4845 Airline Road, Suite 5. A clinic is also planned for Friday, April 8, at the same time and place.

MUSKEGON, MI ・ 28 DAYS AGO