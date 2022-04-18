ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

MONDAY MASK NEWS SHOWS LINGERING COVID CAUTION (4aET)

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articlePhilly reinstates its mask mandate today, the same day the travel mask rule would have expired if it hadn't...

The Fordham Observer

Pro-Mask: Proceeding With Caution

Why do we still wear masks today? After all, most people we know have been vaccinated, so why be so cautious?. Unfortunately, there are still those people who refuse to be vaccinated and who could transmit COVID-19 to us in just a simple sneeze, cough or touch. COVID-19 is airborne, and despite vaccination efforts, it is still a dangerous virus that has no mercy on the most vulnerable members of our community.
PUBLIC HEALTH
La Crosse Tribune

Mayo experts discuss 'stealth omicron,' caution against ditching masks

COVID cases are dropping, but Mayo experts are cautioning the pandemic is not over, and the new "stealth omicron" variant is gaining traction. Mayo Clinic Health System this week held a virtual community presentation, "COVID-19, What's New and What's Next," with speakers including Dr. Gregory Poland, director of the Mayo Clinic Vaccine Research Center and Dr. Raj Palraj, Mayo Clinic Health System infectious diseases specialist.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WDW News Today

U.S. Travel Association Urges White House to Lift COVID-19 Travel Restrictions Including Mask Mandate by April 18

The U.S. Travel Association is urging the White House to lift COVID-19 travel restrictions, including mask mandates on airplanes and other transit. The association sent a letter to Dr. Ashish Jha, the incoming White House COVID-19 response coordinator. They called for the immediate end to pre-departure testing requirements for fully vaccinated international visitors. They called for the end of the mask mandate by April 18 — the most recent extension of the mask requirement — or a plan and timeline to repeal the mask mandate within 90 days.
U.S. POLITICS
BGR.com

Popular pain reliever recall issued over poisoning risk

If you have any Hempvana pain relief products at home, you should know there’s a recall for four different products. Telebrands announced the action after finding that the product packaging does not meet the child-resistant packaging requirements. As a result, children can open the packaging with ease, which can lead to poisoning by ingestion or even contact with skin.
HEALTH
Fast Company

Uber drops mask mandate as Omicron BA.2 spreads

Uber has announced that it is ending its mask mandate in the United States. The company says that as of April 19, 2022, neither riders nor drivers are required to wear face masks on trips. However, Uber also warns that some common sense is needed, reminding passengers that “the CDC still recommends wearing a mask if you have certain personal risk factors and/or high transmission levels in your area.”
TRAFFIC
beckershospitalreview.com

Judge blocks US' transportation mask mandate, despite CDC extension

A federal judge in Florida on April 18 voided the nation's mask mandate on public transportation, including airplanes, trains, buses and airports. The move comes despite the CDC's recent decision to extend the rule through at least May 3. The ruling by Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle leaves it up to...
FLORIDA STATE
CBS LA

"It was pretty miserable": Princess cruise ship passengers suffer from COVID

A two-week trip to a Hawaiian paradise turned into a nightmare for some passengers on board a Grand Princess cruise ship after they got COVID-19. "We have massive headaches," said Vicki Herbers, of Murrieta, a cruise ship passenger. "We have a cough and runny nose. It was pretty miserable. I'll be very glad to get home tomorrow."Herbers and her 80-year-old mother, Sharon, tested positive for COVID-19 last Friday. For the last four days, they've been quarantined in their room. Herbers, an RN, said she was shocked that nobody checked in on them. "I said I've been a nurse in lots of places and this is not how you deal with sick patients," she said. "Somebody has to make a point of contact, to know if they're dead or alive, for God's sake." She said after multiple calls to staff, a paramedic brought Tylenol and cough medication, but she has been denied any medical visits from a doctor or nurse. Princess Cruises would not confirm how many people are sick on board the ship but said in a statement: "Guests and crew who tested positive were isolated while monitored and cared for by our shipboard medical team." Herbers believes that hundreds of people on board have COVID-19. 
MURRIETA, CA
tripsavvy.com

The Travel Mask Mandate Will Be Extended Through May 3

If you were hoping to stop wearing masks on planes, trains, and buses, next week, keep holding your breath. According to AP White House reporter Zeke Miller, the Biden administration plans to extend the travel mask mandate for two more weeks. It was due to expire on April 18. All...
TRAVEL
Reuters

‘We’re done with dead kids’: U.S. bars hand out free fentanyl tests

OAKLAND, Calif., April 20 (Reuters) - Walking into the Good Hop craft beer bar in Oakland, California, Alison Heller looks like any other patron thirsting for happy hour. But instead of heading to the bar, she goes straight to the bathroom, opens her backpack and pulls out a plastic bag with fentanyl test strips. She puts 25 strips in a jar for anyone to take for free.
OAKLAND, CA
Sage News

CDC's mask mandate for travelers ended following a judge's ruling

Man is wearing a mask to travel safely for Covid.Austin Distel. On Monday, April 18th, 2022, a federal judge in Florida tossed the mask requirement on airplanes, trains, buses, and other public transits. The deadline to phase it had been extended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to May 3rd, 2022. As a result of the ruling, individual airlines and local transit agencies must individually decide whether or not to require masks.

