WWE Legend Virgil took to social media yesterday to share some news about his health, explaining that after WrestleMania weekend he wasn't feeling well and something wasn't right with his head, his arm, and his heart. When he got back he went to the doctor and they informed him that he had suffered two massive strokes over the past few months, which is why his arm hasn't been responding as normal. He was also told that he is fighting with an early stage of dementia, and says that the years of taking the big main event bumps every night are started to affect him.

WWE ・ 2 DAYS AGO