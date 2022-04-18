ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

A marathon, not a sprint

By LISA KASHINSKY
POLITICO
 1 day ago

SLOW AND STEADY WINS THE MONEY RACE — Members of the Massachusetts congressional delegation aren’t dashing for campaign cash — at least not yet. Facing few challengers and competing for donors against candidates in contested statewide races and federal primaries in other states far more consequential to the balance of power...

www.politico.com

POLITICO

Farm-state Republicans are very reluctantly thanking Joe Biden for an announcement expanding the use of biofuels.

Iowa’s presidential status gives this niche issue outsized importance to the administrations of both parties. What happened: Farm-state lawmakers saw a years-long priority achieved Tuesday when President Joe Biden announced the temporary availability this summer of a 15 percent ethanol fuel blend, a reaction to the stubbornly high gas prices.
IOWA STATE
POLITICO

POLITICO Playbook: Biden’s pollster: 2022 is ‘worst political environment’ of my lifetime

THAT ANSWERS THAT — President JOE BIDEN suggested Thursday that he was “ready to go” to Ukraine. But he’s not actually going. “He’s ready for anything — the man likes fast cars and aviators,” press secretary JEN PSAKI said Thursday night at a live taping of “Pod Save America” at the Anthem. “He’s ready to go to Ukraine. We are not sending the president to Ukraine.”
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

know who is funding them.

It's the latest effort to boost Carrick Flynn in an open Oregon House race. What happened: A new, mysterious super PAC has dropped close to $1 million in a hotly contested Democratic House primary — but thanks to a quirk in the federal campaign finance system, the public won’t know who is funding it until after the primary. That's not an accident.
OREGON STATE
POLITICO

First in the nation ... Massachusetts?

TAKEN FOR GRANITE — New Hampshire Democrats girding to defend their first-in-the-nation presidential primary from a DNC calendar shakeup could have a friend in Massachusetts — or a formidable foe. The DNC’s move to make states apply to lead off the 2024 nominating contest is jeopardizing the Granite...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
POLITICO

Healey’s in pole position

FIRST IN PLAYBOOK: NEW UMASS LOWELL POLL — State Attorney General Maura Healey holds a commanding 45-point lead over her Democratic gubernatorial rival, state Sen. Sonia Chang-Díaz, in a new primary poll. Healey garnered 62 percent support in the UMass Lowell survey of likely Democratic primary voters, compared...
LOWELL, MA
POLITICO

Another Capitol riot participant is cooperating with the Jan. 6 committee. She's reasoning that her cooperation should earn her a reduced sentence.

Carla Krzywicki of Connecticut is the fourth known member of the mob to cooperate with the panel. Another cooperator: A Jan. 6 defendant who entered the Capitol with her mother during one of the earliest waves of the riot revealed in court papers Thursday that she cooperated with the House select committee investigating the breach.
CONNECTICUT STATE
POLITICO

John Rutherford.

The committee also announced an investigation into another lawmaker, Rep. Tom Suozzi. One of their own: The House Committee on Ethics has announced it's continuing to look into one of its own members, Rep. John Rutherford (R-Fla.). Is that normal? It's pretty rare for ethics panels to begin investigations into...
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Ruben Gallego savaged the House Majority PAC for spending $1 million to bolster the primary opponent of a Latina woman.

What's House Majority PAC's response? "House Majority PAC is dedicated to doing whatever it takes to secure a Democratic House Majority in 2022, and we believe supporting Carrick Flynn is a step towards accomplishing that goal. Flynn is a strong, forward-looking son of Oregon who is dedicated to delivering for families in the 6th District," it said in a statement. The group declined to say whether it was backing any other Democrats in open primaries.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

The FEC's filing deadline falls on Friday at midnight. Here are our takeaways from the reports already in.

Raphael Warnock's the top fundraiser so far, the two parties are neck and neck in the Senate, and House GOP candidates have a hefty lead over Democrats. Time's a-ticking: We're less than 36 hours away from the FEC's midnight filing deadline for the first quarter of the year, so we're taking a look at some of the reports that have already come in and gathering the highlights.
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Opinion | The Jan. 6 Committee Can Make a Difference: Simply by Revealing What It’s Found

Ankush Khardori, an attorney and former federal prosecutor, is a Politico Magazine contributing editor. As the House’s Jan. 6 select committee moves into its final stages, political and legal observers have been debating with increasing intensity the potential use of a once esoteric legal tool — in particular, whether the committee should provide a “criminal referral” to the Justice Department concerning the conduct of former President Donald Trump. The debate has been percolating ever since Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), the committee’s vice chair, began publicly discussing last December the possibility that Trump had committed criminal misconduct by attempting to prevent Congress’ certification of the electoral vote count. And it’s gotten only more intense after the New York Times reported on Sunday that the committee’s leaders “have grown divided over whether to make a criminal referral” despite the fact “they have concluded that they have enough evidence to do so.”
CONGRESS & COURTS
POLITICO

Biden told Bernie he'd get Labor

Welcome to POLITICO’s West Wing Playbook, your guide to the people and power centers in the Biden administration. With help from Allie Bice. Send tips | Subscribe here | Email Alex | Email Max. Labor Secretary BERNIE SANDERS. The country came closer than you think. During the presidential transition,...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
POLITICO

5 numbers to know from the new FEC reports

MONEY MOVES — We got a peek into the bank accounts of major political campaigns this weekend, when first-quarter fundraising reports were due to the FEC. The numbers tell us who raised the most cash in Q1 of the “on” year, who spent the most cash and where campaigns stack up with the midterm primaries coming up fast.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION

