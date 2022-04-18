Is Your Relationship Ready for the Next Level?

KEEPING a tidy home when you have kids can seem like an impossible feat but one mom has shared her savvy hack. Life coach and mom of three, Terena, revealed her household lives by the "one-touch" rule. Taking to social media, Terena explained the premise of her rule. Basically, the...
SHARING a bedroom with a sibling can lead to petty fights about physical and personal space. Everyone likes to be alone sometimes, and when you’re not given that option, you often become overwhelmed. One family of twelve has managed to make their living situation work in a two-bedroom apartment—and...
MOST COUPLES decide to live together after a year or so of dating, but this pair decided to live on different floors to make it work. A woman has revealed how she and her partner of three years bought a duplex, and live in separate flats to give each other space.
ORGANISING your home can feel like a real chore. Especially when the clutter has built up over the months and you can't decide what you really need to keep. Cleaning and organising pro Caroline Solomon, who goes by neat Caroline online, shared her tips for an organised home on TikTok.
(Mass Appeal) – The incredible makeup looks on the wildly popular show Euphoria are a hot topic these days and no wonder – they bring a lot of drama and a lot of sparkle! Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, is here to demonstrate how to apply pearls and glitter to take your look to the next level.
Bravery comes in all forms, and Favour, a mom from Port Harcourt, Nigeria, has it in spades! As the mother of a Smile Train patient, she understands the power of love, compassion, and healing when it comes to unexpected journeys in life. Check out her powerful story below. The first...
Clever design ideas are supposed to make life easier for people or to be visually pleasing, but sometimes the creators seem to completely miss the point. Design fails from around the world were collated by Bored Panda showcasing the worst examples people have spotted in everyday life. Among the amusing...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) - When you're feeling stressed or overwhelmed, start by changing the way you talk to yourself. That's the advice from Andres Moran, a licensed professional counselor with Parkland Memorial Hospital in Dallas."So maybe sometimes that can be moving from 'I can't do this,' to 'I can do this. I've done it before,'" Moran suggested. "Sometimes we don't notice it, but it really effects on our outlook and how we how we manage whatever might be on our plate at the moment."Another way to bring down your stress level is to practice deep breathing."A lot of that times...
Balance is an odd thing in photography. It’s one of those things that’s difficult for people to quantify – especially observers who aren’t familiar with critiquing photography. They look at the image, something feels a little bit off but they can’t quite put their finger on it. It’s what people often mean when they say “Oh, that landscape could do with a person in that bit over there”, because an image looks perhaps a little lopsided and uncomfortable.
GETTING children to go to bed quietly and get a good night's sleep can be an uphill battle. Once you're past the sleepless night baby phase, you've got all the fun of toddlers getting in and out of bed to contend with. But according to a professional, there's a key...
I do not know if grouchy comes with old age or if in old age you are too weak to subdue it. I guess it does not really matter because I am having a little bit of trouble along this line. My grouchy seems to be getting out of control.
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beautifully organized pantries make for delicious eye candy. And while it’s fun to gawk at eye-catching examples on Instagram, a pantry, first and foremost, needs to be functional. Otherwise, that picture-perfect food storage area will surely end up looking like a disaster again in no time.
Very few people are comfortable discussing matters related to death. In some cultures, it’s even taboo to do that. Despite social mores and psychological hurdles, there are businesses that thrive around the passing of family members and friends. The state environment might be the last thing on people’s minds when burying their loved ones, but it might shock them to learn that, even in death, we continue to harm the planet that has given us so much in our life. Since it’s a rather morbid topic that very few probably want to broach, it took vision, courage, and ingenuity to design a product that offers comfort to the bereaved while also giving back something to the environment, making sure that we continue to live on, even if in a completely different form.
Gaithersburg, Maryland — Although a carpet cleaner by trade, Vaughn Smith's real gift is for words. He is what linguists call a hyperpolyglot — defined as a person who can speak at least 11 languages. "It's not something like, 'Oh, yeah, I'm the best,'" the 46-year-old told CBS...
Comments / 0