Nick Parisi checked in at Rutgers this weekend, the class of 2024 linebacker along with several of his teammates were part of a large recruiting weekend for the Scarlet Knights. Parisi is a linebacker for Holy Trinity (Hicksville, N.Y.). He is generating interest from a number of programs including Rutgers, having also had visits at LSU and Rice. He will visit Syracuse next week and plans at camping this summer at Pittsburgh, Rutgers and Villanova. Parisi detailed his visit this past weekend with Rutgers where he got to interact with several members of the coaching staff including assistant coach Scott Vallone. “This visit was...

NEW BRUNSWICK, NJ ・ 1 DAY AGO