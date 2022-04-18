ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Woman Accused Of Hitting Bicyclist On Near West Side

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Joliet woman is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle over the weekend on Chicago’s Near West Side....

CBS Chicago

Two adults, three children injured when car, CTA bus collide at Ashland and Pershing

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Five people – including three children – were injured Sunday afternoon in an accident involving a car and a CTA bus at Ashland Avenue and Pershing Road.Police said around 12:44 p.m. the driver of a sport-utility vehicle traveling on 40th Street attempted to make a left turn onto Ashland Avenue northbound. The bus was traveling southbound on Ashland Avenue and struck the SUV head-on. The driver and passengers in the SUV -- a woman, 29; two boys, 14 and 15; and a little girl, 5 -- were taken to Stroger Hospital Hospital of Cook County with minor injuries. All were in good condition.A 54-year-old woman who was a passenger on the bus was transported to the University of Illinois at Chicago Medical Center for an injury to her face in good condition. The bus driver declined medical attention. No citations were issued. 
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
KNOE TV8

State police: Hit-and-run crash kills West Monroe bicyclist

OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KNOE) - A hit-and-run crash has claimed the life of a West Monroe bicyclist. State police identified the bicyclist as Charles Lowery, 55, of West Monroe. Trooper Javier Leija with the Louisiana State Police released more information on Friday’s crash to KNOE 8 News:. Ouachita Parish-...
WEST MONROE, LA
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Man dies after jumping from 7th floor at Water Tower Place

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is dead after jumping seven stories from a shopping center Saturday morning, according to police. Around 11:23 a.m., the victim, 35, was on the 7th floor at the Water Tower Place located at 835 Michigan Ave. when he jumped, police said. The victim was transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead, police said.  No further information is available. Area Three detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
Lake and McHenry County Scanner

‘Taken too soon’: Co-workers mourn loss of Condell hospital employee killed in crash near Crystal Lake

Co-workers of a 27-year-old man, who worked at Advocate Condell hospital in Libertyville, are mourning his loss after he was killed while driving home to Crystal Lake from work. The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office and Nunda Rural Fire Protection District responded around 3:12 p.m. Saturday to Ringers Landscape Services, 2101 Route 176 in Prairie Grove, […]
CBS Chicago

Man shot, killed in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man was shot and killed in Roseland late Sunday. At 5:14 p.m., the man – age unknown – was struck by gunfire in the 100 block of East 111th Street. He was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was pronounced dead. No one was in custody late Sunday. Area Two detectives are investigating.
OAK LAWN, IL
CBS Chicago

Four wounded in shooting in South Shore neighborhood

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Four people were wounded in a shooting Monday afternoon in the South Shore neighborhood.Police said four men were on the sidewalk in the 1600 block of East 79th Street shortly before 3:30 p.m., when someone walked up and started shooting.Three victims were taken to University of Chicago Medical Center for treatment -- a 23-year-old man was in critical condition, a 32-year-old man was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the chest, and a 31-year-old man was in good condition with a graze wound to the body.A fourth victim, a 31-year-old man, was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital in fair condition, with a gunshot wound to the shoulder.No one was in custody Monday afternoon.Area Two detectives were investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Beverly store owner closing for good after latest robbery: 'He just didn't care about anything'

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Only on 2: A thief captured on camera while going on a stealing spree, taking tens of thousands of dollars worth of clothing and purses from a Beverly store.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported, the burglary hit the shop so hard that its owner is taking drastic measures. Thefts of items worth more than $30,000 hit any small business hard.That is why this owner said this "open" sign will most likely never light up again. Jessica Nguyen, owner of Jessica's Boutique in Chicago's West Beverly neighborhood, will tell you..."Yes, I had a lot of clothes!" she said.She got into...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two suburbs back out of Willie Wilson's plan to give away $1 million in free gas

ALSIP, Ill. (CBS) -- On Thursday,  $1 million worth of free gas will be going up for grabs thanks to philanthropist Dr. Willie Wilson. But as CBS 2's Jermont Terry reported Tuesday night, some police departments want nothing to do with the giveaway. But we have learned that Chicago Police will not allow people to line up early and block traffic for the giveaway, and two south suburbs have told Wilson to take his gas giveaway somewhere else. There were initially 50 gas stations on the list for Wilson's gasoline giveaway, but the number is quickly dwindling down as he prepares...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

11-year-old boy shot, wounded in Chatham

CHICAGO (CBS) -- An 11-year-old boy was shot and wounded Monday afternoon in Chatham. At 2:54 p.m., the boy was on the street in the 800 block of East 89th Street when someone shot him in the right leg. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in good condition. Area Two detectives were questioning one person of interest late Tuesday, and a gun was recovered at the scene.
CHICAGO, IL

