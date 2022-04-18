‘Tone it Down and Stop All the Rhetoric,’ Union Boss Says of Port Contract Talks

Click here to read the full article.

The head of the ILWU looked to quell concerns during an interview with Port of Los Angeles executive director Gene Seroka.

This content is for Limited, SJ Promo- 40% off, Annual, SJ Promo 50% off, $2/ Week, $3 / Week, SJ Promo- 25% off and $15 a Month members only. You can read up to five free articles each month with a Limited Level Subscription. Please visit the site and log in, or subscribe to read.