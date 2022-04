Jessie Kochaver: 'It's past time we put these climate-focused policies to use.'Record high temperatures that killed over a hundred people in Oregon. Entire towns lost to wildfires. An ice storm that stripped power for up to four days. Climate change continues to accelerate faster than scientists predict, and considering this alarming rate, we should be ratcheting down our global warming emissions as fast as possible. Instead, in 2021, U.S. climate-damaging emissions spiked. Fueled primarily by an uptick in coal-fired power plants and more widespread driving, U.S. emissions rose by more than 6% last year. Though global warming pollution dropped...

OREGON STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO