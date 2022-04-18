ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Austin, TX

U.S. Sen. Cornyn, Rep. McCaul to participate in semiconductor manufacturing roundtable at UT

Dallas Observer

With Even Republicans Lashing Out, Abbott (Kind Of) Walks Back Increased Border Inspection

Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
The El Paso Times

Beto O’Rourke: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is 'causing chaos on the border'

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures. "This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border." ...
TEXAS STATE
Rolling Stone

Trump-Appointed Judge Deemed ‘Not Qualified’ by Bar Association Voids Mask Mandate on Planes, Other Travel

Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.” Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
FLORIDA STATE
The Independent

Majority of Texas Senators urge state to stop ‘miscarriage of justice’ Melissa Lucio execution

A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WacoTrib.com

Ross Ramsey: Abbott’s border initiative is expensive, ineffective and not as tough as it sounds

Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
TEXAS STATE
Washington Examiner

Gov. Greg Abbott is just doing the job that Biden won't do

The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
TEXAS STATE

