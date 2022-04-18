U.S. Sen. Cornyn, Rep. McCaul to participate in semiconductor manufacturing roundtable at UT

TEXAS – Texas Republican Senator John Cornyn is among a contingent of Senators who filed a bill to prevent the ending of Title 42. The Public Health and Border Security Act calls for Title 42 to remain in place until 60 days “after ending the COVID-19 national emergency declaration.”
"Nancy Pelosi affirms support for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar after FBI raid, primary runoff berth" was first published by The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan media organization that informs Texans — and engages with them — about public policy, politics, government and statewide issues. Sign up for The...
Even Republicans now are calling on Gov. Greg Abbott to cool it with the extra border security. In an open letter to the governor this week, Texas Agriculture Commissioner Sid Miller called Abbott’s recent border policy an “economy killing action.” Abbott’s administration recently implemented more commercial inspections, creating more hassles for truckers and a bottleneck of shipments at the border.
AUSTIN, Texas — After Gov. Greg Abbott changed his tune on assertions he would send apprehended migrants at the Mexico border to Washington, D.C., via charter buses and planes, critics are raising concerns about legality and broader questions about how he would be able to execute this strategy. On...
U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi on Wednesday affirmed her support for U.S. Rep. Henry Cuellar, a Laredo Democrat competing in a primary runoff against Jessica Cisneros on May 24.
Cuellar, a centrist Democrat, has come under intense scrutiny after the FBI raided his home in January.
...
Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O’Rourke said Republican Gov. Greg Abbott is "causing chaos on the border" and driving up inflation in Texas with his border security measures.
"This is the inflation governor," O'Rourke said. "But here is the other thing he is doing — he is not making our border communities or our state any safer or more secure. Folks, he is causing chaos on the border."
...
Over the past seven months, Reps. Matt Gaetz, R-Fla., and Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., have collectively funeled more than $25,000 to a group run by the architect of the "Eastman" memo, one of Donald Trump's legally dubious schemes to subvert the 2020 election. The payments, reported by The New York...
Click here to read the full article. A Trump-appointed Federal judge in Florida has voided a national mask mandate for airplanes and other transportation. “Wearing a mask cleans nothing,” U.S. District Judge Kathryn Kimball Mizelle wrote in her decision on Monday. “At most, it traps virus droplets. But it neither ‘sanitizes’ the person wearing the mask nor ‘sanitizes’ the conveyance.”
Mizelle, 35, was only eight years out of law school at University of Florida when Trump appointed her to the lifetime position in 2020. The Daily Beast noted at the time that her only trial experience was as an intern, and...
A bipartisan group of Texas legislators, comprising more than half of the state Senate, called on Texas officials to stop the controversial execution of Melissa Lucio, which is set for 27 April.“This is an opportunity to prevent a miscarraige of justice that would undermine public trust in our legal system,” they wrote in a letter sent to the Texas Board of Pardons and Paroles on Wednesday, a body which could recommend Governor Greg Abbott stop the execution. “Ms Lucio’s case is one that gives even proponents of the death penalty pause,” they added.The letter follows a similar message to...
Caring more about politics than about people is apparently easy, once you get the hang of it. Gov. Greg Abbott wants to bus undocumented immigrants to Washington, D.C., to display his opposition to the Biden administration’s immigration policies, to win some attention in an election year and to turn conversation away from the thin results of the state’s expensive border security efforts.
Texas Republican U.S. Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz are poised to vote against the confirmation of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson to the U.S. Supreme Court following the conclusion of a multiday hearing on the historic nomination.
A growing troupe of House Republicans eager to unleash a wave of investigations if they win back power in this year's midterm elections is demanding that the Justice Department provide Congress a briefing on the inquiry into Hunter Biden's foreign business dealings.
The first bus carrying migrants from the Texas-Mexico border to Washington, D.C., arrived Wednesday morning, conveniently dropping the Colombians, Cubans, Venezuelans, and Nicaraguans off in front of Fox News's studios on Capitol Hill. It was a great publicity stunt, as it allowed Washington reporters to see up close how these...
Comments / 0