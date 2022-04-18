Kimberley Walsh flashes her abs as she shares a glimpse inside her family Barbados getaway to celebrate Liberty X star Kelli Young's 40th birthday

Kimberley Walsh took to Instagram on Monday to share some snaps from the sun with a glimpse inside her recent family holiday to Barbados.

The Girls Aloud singer was staying at the luxury Villa Tamarindo, on the holiday to celebrate the 40th birthday of her pal Kelli Young, who's known from her days in the band Liberty X.

Kimberly, 40, showed off her gorgeous figure in one of the shots from the getaway, while also sharing snaps with her husband Justin Scott and their three children - Bobby, seven, Cole, five and Nate, 10 months.

Holiday: Kimberley Walsh shared a glimpse inside her Barbados getaway to celebrate Liberty X star Kelli Young's 40th birthday on Monday

In the post, Kimberley showed off her toned figure with a snap of her lazing in the pool on an inflatable.

The star donned a white patterned two piece, shielding from the sun with a pair of sunglasses as she lazed in the gorgeous pool - with the birds-eye shot showing off the gorgeous beach scenery nestled next to the villa.

Her children seemed to be lapping up the Easter holiday, with a slew of snaps of her older boys having fun on the beach in swim shorts.

Group getaway: It was a group affair as Kimberley shared snaps from the sun-soaked getaway alongside her husband, Justin Scott, their children, her brother Adam Walsh, Kelli and her husband Iain James (L-R Justin Scott, Kelli Young, Iain James, Kimberley Walsh, Adam Walsh)

Fun in the sun: Her children, seven-year-old Bobby and Nate, five, seemed to be lapping up the Easter holiday, with a slew of snaps of her older boys having fun on the beach in swim shorts

Cole lapped up the sun in one snap as he enjoyed a post-swim ice lolly on a sun lounger, while his older brother posed in a pair of funky sunglasses.

It was a group affair as Kimberley shared snaps from the sun-soaked getaway alongside her brother Adam Walsh, Kelli and her husband Iain James.

The group seemed in high spirits for the celebratory holiday for Kelli's April 7th birthday, smiling around a large table as they enjoyed some holiday food.

Sweet treat: Cole lapped up the sun in one snap as he enjoyed a post-swim ice lolly on a sun lounger

Pose: While his older brother Bobby posed in a pair of funky sunglasses

Sandy footprints: Bobby also enjoyed some time on the beach, smiling at his mum behind the camera

The singer shared some of the stunning Island scenery in the post, taking a snap of the golden sands beach and beautiful water.

Kimberly welcomed her third son Nate with her Triple 8 singer husband in May 2021, with the pair having been together for over 15 years.

Kelli's husband Iain was Justin's bandmate in Triple 8, with the four band alumni all becoming close friends over the years.

Smiles: The group seemed in high spirits for the celebratory holiday for Kelli's April 7th birthday, smiling around a large table as they enjoyed some holiday food