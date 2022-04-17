ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, SD

Young South Dakota Mother Remembered This Easter

By JD Collins
 2 days ago
Randi Gerlach, not yet 21 years, was reported missing in February 2022. Her body was found on March 1st. Foul play from the beginning and Thursday, April 14th formal charges were issued. According to Dakota News Now;. The man arrested in connection to death investigators deemed “suspicious” in Lincoln...

Sioux Falls, SD
KXRB plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota.

