ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Vehicle insurance refunds going out

By Randy Stine
wkzo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleLANSING, MI — Almost a third of all eligible Michigan vehicle owners have received...

wkzo.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Lansing, MI
Local
Michigan Cars
MyChesCo

$102 Million in Refunds Available for Consumers Harmed by Fake Government Website Scams

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The Federal Trade Commission’s recent trial win against On Point Global has made $102 million in refunds available to consumers who were harmed by a wide-ranging scheme that led them to pay money or hand over personal information to fake government websites. Consumers who were harmed must apply for redress payments by July 5, 2022.Consumers who were deceived by a wide-ranging scheme into handing over money or personal information in exchange for bogus advice on how to apply for government benefits can apply for redress payments as a result of a Federal Trade Commission lawsuit, but must do so by July 5, 2022.
CELL PHONES
Kiplinger

Retirees, This Is What It Takes to Be Your Own Insurer

It's daunting to consider, but if something tragic happens and you need years of long-term care, how would you pay for it? The costs of long-term care are already exorbitant and will only get worse. Last year, the national median annual cost of a home health aide was more than $61,000, a 12.5% increase from 2020, while a private room in a nursing home cost more than $108,000, an uptick of 2.4%, according to insurance company Genworth. By 2031, a home health aide could cost about $83,000 a year, and a private room in a nursing home is expected to be roughly $145,700 annually, Genworth says.
ECONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicle Insurance#Insurers#Vehicles#Mi#Mcca
The Detroit Free Press

Michigan's $400 auto insurance refund likely to bring out scammers: What to watch for

Michigan drivers will be looking for that $400 check in the mail and scammers will, no doubt, open up some financial potholes along the way. Get ready for the fake texts, the phony emails, social media posts, and phone calls claiming to need personal information from you right now to issue the auto insurance-related refunds in Michigan, according to an alert from the Better Business Bureau Serving Eastern Michigan and the Upper Peninsula. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cars
Connecticut Public

Electric vehicle rebates for lower-income buyers go virtually unused in Connecticut

A state-run incentive designed to help low- to middle-income buyers purchase an electric vehicle continues to struggle. New data show income-eligible rebates accounted for only about 1% of all rebates issued through the Connecticut Hydrogen and Electric Automobile Purchase Rebate (CHEAPR) program. “That’s not a significant uptake,” said Anthony Cherolis,...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Motley Fool

This Is the Average Auto Insurance Payment. Are You Overpaying?

Don't get taken for a ride. The average monthly auto insurance premium is $196 as per a recent survey. There are steps you can take to lower your costs, like talking to your insurer. If you're going to own a vehicle, you need auto insurance -- there's no question about...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy