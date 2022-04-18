ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Joliet Woman Accused Of Hitting Bicyclist On Near West Side

 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA Joliet woman is accused of hitting a bicyclist with a vehicle over the weekend on Chicago’s Near West Side....

WGN News

2 riding off-road vehicle killed in central Illinois crash

TREMONT, Ill. (AP) — Police say an off-road recreational vehicle carrying seven people crashed with a pickup truck at a rural intersection in central Illinois, killing two of the riders. Tazewell County Sheriff Jeff Lower said crash happened about 5 p.m. Saturday when the utility-terrain vehicle apparently ran a stop sign near the village of […]
TREMONT, IL
Chicago Tribune

‘Run!’ warns boy, 14, before gunman opens fire, killing him on West Side, police say

A 14-year-old boy shot dead in the Homan Square neighborhood tried to warn his companion before shots rang out Thursday afternoon, police said. Maleek Smith was with a male companion shortly after 2 p.m. at Polk Street and Lawndale Avenue when they encountered a shooter and had a “brief interaction” with the assailant, according to a Chicago police report. Maleek told his companion to “Run!” ...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Two killed, two injured when car wraps around tree in Washington Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A man and woman were killed and two others were seriously injured Monday night when a sport-utility vehicle wrapped around the a tree in Washington Park.The crash happened at 8:30 p.m. at Morgan and Rainey drives in the park. The two curving east-west roads run through the park to connect Garfield Boulevard to the west in the Washington Park neighborhood, and 55th Street to the east in Hyde Park.Police said a red sport-utility vehicle was headed east on Morgan Drive with four people inside. The SUV sideswiped the door of a silver Chrysler sedan that was also headed east. The SUV then went on to strike a tree.The 35-year-old man driving the SUV was extricated and was pronounced dead. A 23-year-old woman in the SUV also died.Two men, ages 19 and 21, were also extricated and were taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair condition with unspecified injuries to their bodies.The driver of the Chrysler was not injured.Video from the scene showed a wrecked car wrapped around a tree. Dozens of firefighters were seen trying to cut the car away from the tree.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 family members found shot to death inside Morgan Park home

CHICAGO — Three family members were found dead Tuesday from gunshot wounds inside a Morgan Park home. At around 4:30 p.m., police responded to the 11300 block of South Green Street. When authorities entered the residence, two women and a man were found dead. Police said an 81-year-old woman, later determined to be Arteria Riley, […]
CHICAGO, IL
WISN

Graphic video shows teen being shot multiple times

RACINE, Wis. — Warning: Graphic video obtained by WISN 12 shows a suspect jump out of an SUV and shoot a 16-year-old boy multiple times. It happened about 7:30 p.m. Sunday in the 1100 block of Albert Street in Racine. As the victim walks down the street with the...
RACINE, WI
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Man accused of killing pregnant Rockford woman and 3 kids to represent himself in court

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Eric Jackson, 38, has opted to represent himself in court after being accused of killing 27-year-old Keandra Austin and her three children in 2016. Jackson has pleaded not guilty to the charges of first-degree murder. First Assistant Winnebago County State’s Attorney Ken LaRue said that “everyone has a right to represent […]
ROCKFORD, IL
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CBS Chicago

Woman stabs intruder in the face during home invasion in Roseland

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man was stabbed in the face after forcing his way into a woman's home in Roseland Sunday morning.Police said around 8:15 a.m., the intruder forced his way into the residence of a woman, 30, in the 10700 block of South State Street. The victim was met by the intruder inside where the two got into a physical altercation. The offender fled the scene and self-transported himself to OSF Little Company of Mary Medical Center in Evergreen Park with a stab wound to the left side of his face in stable condition. The victim was not injured during the incident. The intruder was placed into custody and charges are pending.  Area Two Detectives are investigating.
CHICAGO, IL
WSFA

Shootout, head-on crash in Milwaukee neighborhood caught on camera

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) – The Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office is considering criminal charges after violence erupted in a residential neighborhood. People shot at each other from speeding cars just before the vehicles crashed into each other Sunday evening. Jeaninne Bauer’s Ring doorbell camera recorded the shootout and crash....
MILWAUKEE, WI

