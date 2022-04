You keep wanting more and you keep coming to all of them. So I-Rock 93.5 and The Rust Belt keep bringing the shows. And this one is going to pack the place. July 19th at The Rust Belt, I-Rock 93.5 welcomes "The Explosions Tour" with Three Days Grace, Wage War, and Zero 9:36. Tickets go on sale Friday (4/15) at 10:00 a.m. But don't wait till then. We have a special TWO DAY presale so you can get your tickets first. From Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. until Thursday at 10:00 p.m. click here and use presale code "IROCK" to get your tickets for Three Days Grace, Wage War, and Zero 9:36. Not only will you get your tickets first, but you'll also get early access to The Rust Belt. Up to 15 minutes before the "regular" ticket holders.

MUSIC ・ 8 DAYS AGO