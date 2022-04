After a disappointing 6-5 loss in overtime to the St. Louis Blues that followed a momentous comeback, the Minnesota Wild were looking to get things back on track when they took on the San Jose Sharks. It was the second game of a back-to-back and they were at home where they’ve proven to be the most comfortable. They got things started early with two goals back-to-back in the first period, both by defensemen. The Sharks answered back with a goal that clearly frustrated Wild goaltender Marc-André Fleury and it stayed 2-1 through the rest of the period.

