INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE THEFT OF CASH

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Officials are warning, and asking, residents for help after reports of mail thefts occurring throughout Dickson City. Police say there are reports of someone driving around neighborhoods at different times of the day and removing the mail from mailboxes. They then open the mail, looking for checks or other valuable material.
Erie Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. Calls came in arounds 3:25 a.m. on April 16 for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street. According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times over night. The man was stabbed once in the […]
A man was in the crawl space trying to fix a plumbing issue at his girlfriend’s mobile home in western Pennsylvania when he discovered another problem, according to local reports. “He came out and he’s like, ‘Tracey, you’re not going to believe this,’” Tracey Douds told KDKA. “I’m like...
JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood.
They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club.
The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police.
Investigators say both returned fire.
The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries.
If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District.
Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday.
(Photo: Ted Hill)
Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.”
“It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest in different counties was busted with drugs in Cambria Township on Sunday. Glenn Hunker, 26, of Connellsville, was pulled over following reports that he was driving west in the eastbound lane of Admiral Peary Highway. Police noted he […]
PITTSBURGH — City of Pittsburgh residents are sounding off and alerting neighbors of a utility scam where a person knocks on the front door of your home claiming to be a Duquesne Light worker. Bud Herrod of Greenfield experienced it firsthand. “No Duquesne Light lanyard or nothing on. That’s...
SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
Three family members were attacked by a former convict who previously served prison time for assault and armed robbery and is wanted on charges in two central Pennsylvania counties, according to police and court records. Naphtali Ishmel Denmead Carter III, 32, of Highspire, is wanted by police following the assault...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
WEST MIFFLIN, Pa. — West Mifflin police said that five people, including three juveniles, were arrested and charged after they allegedly caused “extensive damage” inside Century III Mall. Aaron Anthony, of Beaver Falls; Angel-Mariah Schulz, of Pittsburgh; and all three juveniles were charged with burglary, criminal trespass...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
