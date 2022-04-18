ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indiana, PA

INDIANA BOROUGH POLICE INVESTIGATE THEFT OF CASH

By Hometown2
wdadradio.com
 1 day ago

Indiana Borough Police are investigating a case of theft that happened...

www.wdadradio.com

WTAJ

Elderly Johnstown woman charged for selling heroin, police say

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A 71-year-old woman was charged for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced heroin to a criminal informant (CI). In 2019, investigators sent a CI to purchase heroin from Susan Jayne Heider after she returned from a trip to Florida using $100 in FBI funds, according to charges filed. The CI told investigators that […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
WOLF

Police warn residents of mail thefts

DICKSON CITY, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — Officials are warning, and asking, residents for help after reports of mail thefts occurring throughout Dickson City. Police say there are reports of someone driving around neighborhoods at different times of the day and removing the mail from mailboxes. They then open the mail, looking for checks or other valuable material.
DICKSON CITY, PA
YourErie

Erie Police investigate Saturday morning stabbing

Erie Police are currently investigating a stabbing that took place early Saturday morning. Calls came in arounds 3:25 a.m. on April 16 for a stabbing that took place on the 700 block of West 7th Street. According to police, a 33-year-old male was stabbed three times over night. The man was stabbed once in the […]
ERIE, PA
Indiana, PA
WTAJ

Johnstown duo busted with guns, over 550g of drugs, police report

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — A duo was charged after a drug bust in Johnstown Tuesday that included the Cambria County Drug Task Force, Johnstown police reported. On Tuesday, April 12, Johnstown police, the drug task force and the Office of the Attorney General served a search warrant at a home at 534 Harold Avenue. Once […]
JOHNSTOWN, PA
YourErie

Millcreek Police seeking department store thieves

UPDATE: Millcreek Police Department says the suspects have been identified. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Millcreek Township Police Department is seeking two suspects from an alleged theft at a local department store. According to the police, two males allegedly stole $400 worth of clothing from Boscov’s on Peach Street in Erie. The alleged theft happened in the […]
ERIE, PA
CBS Philly

Philadelphia Police Searching For Suspect Who Allegedly Fired At Officer, Night Club Security Guard In Powelton

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia police hope new surveillance images will help them find the suspect in an officer-involved shooting outside a nightclub. Police say an officer was working a nightclub detail on Lancaster Avenue in Philadelphia’s Powelton neighborhood. They say security guards got into a fight with a man in front of the club. The man ran off, then returned, pulled out a gun and fired at the officer and a security guard, according to police. Investigators say both returned fire. The suspect got into a car and drove off. There were no major injuries. If you recognize the suspect, call Philadelphia police.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Man Found Shot To Death In Hill District

By: Shelley Bortz/KDKA-TV News PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Pittsburgh police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Hill District. Forty-five-year=old Tiwand Hill was found shot to death in an apartment on Bedford Avenue just before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. His brother Ted Hill told KDKA Tiwand would have turned 46 on Saturday. (Photo: Ted Hill) Robert Thomas has lived in the Hill District for decades. He’s a third-generation business owner of a jitney station on Bedford Avenue. When asked about the shooting, he shook his head in disgust and said “another shooting.” “It’s the same old story. It’s really sad, but what can you do about...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WTAJ

Police: Wanted man busted with heroin in Cambria County

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Police said a man that had multiple warrants out for his arrest in different counties was busted with drugs in Cambria Township on Sunday. Glenn Hunker, 26, of Connellsville, was pulled over following reports that he was driving west in the eastbound lane of Admiral Peary Highway. Police noted he […]
CAMBRIA COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Somerset County officials looking for 4 people wanted on warrants

SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– Somerset County officials are looking for four people who are wanted on warrants as of March 19. The Somerset County Department of Emergency Services along with The Somerset County PA Sheriff’s Office are searching for the individuals on the charges listed below: Richard McClucas, 46, Stoystown area- wanted for rape of […]
SOMERSET COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Jefferson County woman found overdosing with kids at home

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ)– A woman is facing a slew of child endangerment charges after she allegedly overdosed on heroin while her five children were at the residence. State police said that on Feb. 12, Randilyn Farster, 34, of Big Run was found unresponsive by one of her children at the residence located at the […]
JEFFERSON COUNTY, PA
WTAJ

Drunk man accused of breaking woman’s nose at local bar

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — A DuBois man is facing charges after allegedly turning violent at a Reynoldsville bar, leading to a woman suffering a broken nose and cheekbone. Shawn Harvey, 27, of DuBois, Is facing charges after the woman he’s accused of hitting went to state police in DuBois. According to the woman, they […]
DUBOIS, PA

