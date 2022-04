A man was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after confronting police with a knife in Westminster.The suspect approached the two Ministry of Defence (MoD) police officers with the weapon on Horse Guards Parade at around 8.50am.The man had to be Tasered and was then restrained by officers. He was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and possession of an offensive weapon. There were no reports of any injuries. He remains in custody at a central London police station, the force said. Police confirmed that the incident is not being treated as terror-related.The Metropolitan Police have launched an investigation into...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 17 HOURS AGO