LiveMe Celebrates 6th Anniversary

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / April 19, 2022 / 01 Communique Laboratory Inc. (TSXV:ONE) (OTCQB:OONEF) (the 'Company') announced today that in light of the continued concern over the spreading of the Covid virus, the Company's Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders scheduled to be held on April 27, 2022 at 4:15 p.m. (Toronto time) at the Company's offices will have attendance restricted. Shareholders are encouraged to vote by proxy in advance of the meeting in the event that their in-person attendance is not able to be accommodated. Given the limited ability to attend the meeting in person the Company will provide access to the meeting via the below Zoom access code/numbers. Shareholders will be able to listen to the proceedings at the meeting but will not be able to vote through the Zoom link or conference numbers.

BUSINESS ・ 22 HOURS AGO