Columbia, SC

New coaching hires take over football, men's basketball, swim and dive, men's soccer programs

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCollege sports are known for having a revolving door of coaches. In the past four years, the South Carolina Athletics Department and USC students have seen many coaching changes. The four new faces in garnet and black are head football coach Shane Beamer, head men’s soccer coach Tony Annan,...

South Carolina Transfer Devin Carter Announces Commitment

South Carolina transfer Devin Carter has picked a new landing spot. According to On3’s Joe Tipton, the guard committed to Providence on Sunday. Carter spoke fondly of head coach Ed Cooley, who earned 2022 Naismith Men’s College Coach Of The Year Award honors after leading the Friars to their first regular-season Big East title and a Sweet 16 appearance.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
Columbia, SC
UNC Transfer Dawson Garcia Announces His Commitment

A former UNC men’s basketball player has announced where he will continue his collegiate career at. Per Ryan James of Prep Hoops, Dawson Gracia has committed to the University of Minnesota. He was visiting the campus with his family when he made the decision. Garcia played two seasons for...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Tensions flare in Vol baseball’s win over Alabama

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee baseball was ruthless after its manager was ejected in the first inning. Jordan Beck homered twice as the Vols poured in nine runs to win 9-2. Manager Tony Vitello and pitching coach Frank Anderson stole the show early in the game. Anderson was barking at the home plate umpire due […]
KNOXVILLE, TN
Ohio State Football Lands Big-Time Commitment On Sunday

Class of 2023 wide receiver Bryson Rodgers announced his commitment to Ohio State. On Sunday afternoon, the 6-foot-2, 170-pound wideout declared his decision in a Twitter post thanking his family, friends, and coaching staff at Wireglass Ranch High School. “I have dreamed of this day and saying these words since...
COLUMBUS, OH
Longtime NFL, College Football Coach Died On Friday

A longtime NFL and college football assistant coach died on Friday. Bob Harrison, a longtime NFL and college football assistant coach, died at the age of 80 on Friday, according to multiple reports. The former assistant coach and scout passed away following a lengthy illness. Harrison was a longtime assistant...
NFL
NCAA Releases New College Baseball Top 25 Poll

The top 25 for college baseball has been released by the NCAA and it comes with a good chunk of changes to the top 10. Miami was in the top three this past week but didn’t fall that far. The Hurricanes are now the fifth-best team in the country after getting swept by the Virginia Tech Hokies over the weekend.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Five-star 2024 recruit dishes on visit to UNC

Hubert Davis and the UNC basketball program appear to be on the brink of landing a big recruit in the 2023 class as G.G. Jackson nears an announcement.  But as for future recruiting classes, Davis and his staff have their eyes on a few other big prospects including Rockingham, North Carolina native Paul McNeil.  The 6-foot-6, 185-pound shooting guard has a total of six offers in his recruitment and is drawing significant interest from a handful of Atlantic Coast Conference programs like UNC, Clemson, Wake Forest and NC State among others. McNeil has been on UNC’s campus already and he talked about...
ROCKINGHAM, NC
ESPN Computer Predicts College Football’s 10 Best Teams

ESPN’s Football Power Index has released its initial rankings for the 2022 college football regular season. The 2022 college football regular season is set to begin in a little more than four months. Spring football is wrapping up across the country and the regular season will be here before you know it.
FOOTBALL
Basketball world reacts to Scotty Pippen Jr. decision

Scottie Pippen is a Chicago Bulls legend with six NBA titles to his name. His son, Scotty Pippen Jr., will have some big shoes to fill but he’s ready to start trying. The Vanderbilt guard announced Monday that he will sign with an agent and declare for the 2022 NBA Draft.
CHICAGO, IL
Nick Saban Reveals Who Picked Out His Spring Game Suit

Nick Saban’s spring game suits have become the stuff of legend in Tuscaloosa. The seven-time national champion never sports a suit on Alabama‘s sideline during the regular season like the late, great Bear Bryant. However, when it comes to Bama’s “A-day” spring game Saban is always dressed to the nines in that southern heat.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Report: 4-star WR Kyler Kasper to reclassify to 2022

Oregon’s receivers room just got a little more crowded. Prized recruit Kyler Kasper, a wide receiver out of Gilbert, Ariz. has committed to Oregon and has also reclassified himself to the Class of 2022. The 6-foot-5, 185 wideout was going to be one of the top recruits in the Class of 2023, but Kasper has moved up his timetable just a bit. He was coveted by schools such as Notre Dame, Ohio State, and UCLA with Tennessee being the biggest competition for Oregon. In his 11 games last year, the prep junior caught 51 for 943 yards and nine touchdowns. Dan Lanning continues to impress with his ability to garner the top recruits in the country. It was assumed he would have the talent to convince the top defensive players to commit as being a defensive-minded coach. I’m Home🦆 pic.twitter.com/GeIlsXNHIX — Kyler Kasper (@KasperKyler) April 17, 2022 But with the recent signing of offensive lineman Josh Conerly and a whole host of others, plus Kasper, Lanning is racking up the offensive talent as well. Kasper will arrive on campus this fall and will surely make an immediate impact. List 3 best team fits for safety Verone McKinley III in 2022 NFL draft
GILBERT, AZ
Coach K’s Grandson Is Reportedly Transferring From Duke

With Mike Krzyzewski no longer the head coach at Duke, his grandson, Michael Savarino, has decided to enter the transfer portal. Jeff Goodman of Stadium was first to report that Savarino has entered the transfer portal. Savarino finished the 2021-22 season averaging 1.1 points and o.5 rebounds per game. He...
DURHAM, NC

