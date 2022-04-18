ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tennis

Just so her kids dont sprinkle orange dust all over her spotless white home – Kim Kardashian ditched the regular Cheetos for the White Cheddar Cheetos.

By Neha Tandon Sharma
luxurylaunches.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Kardashian’s are best at making money, cute kids and insanely organized pantries and closets. The fact that these ridiculously rich ladies own teapots as expensive as tennis bracelets don’t help matters; but does justify the fixation on making pantries look like palaces (in immaculateness, not size). It was Kim Kardashian’s...

luxurylaunches.com

Comments / 0

Related
Complex

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian Spotted Together at Saint’s Soccer Match

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen together supporting their son Saint during his soccer match in Los Angeles over the weekend. Even as the two finalize certain aspects of their divorce, such as a custody agreement, Kim and Ye appear to be trying to make the co-parenting arrangement work. Footage obtained by TMZ showed them keeping a distance between each other, but they appeared, at least, to be on speaking terms.
LOS ANGELES, CA
HollywoodLife

Kendall Jenner Storms Off After An Argument With Scott Disick In New ‘Kardashians’ Trailer

Things are going to get very heated on ‘The Kardashians.’ Kendall Jenner storms off after a fight with Scott Disick in a new trailer for the upcoming KarJenners series. The Kardashians will be bringing the drama in bigger and bolder ways when the new series premieres on Hulu. A new trailer for the show aired during the Oscars on March 27, and Kendall Jenner appears to get in a spat with Scott Disick. “I’m so over this, Scott. I’m out,” Kendall says before getting out of her seat and storming off.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
E! News

North West Hilariously Calls Kim Kardashian's Homegrown Vegetables "Disgusting"

Watch: Kim Kardashian Shares North West's FASHION Insight. The 8-year-old hilariously trolled her mom Kim Kardashian when the SKIMS mogul showed off some freshly picked crops from her home garden on April 15. In a video posted to Instagram Stories, Kim—who shares North plus sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2, and daughter Chicago, 4, with ex Kanye West—gave fans a look at her latest harvest, which included bunches of carrots, kale, leeks and beets.
CELEBRITIES
CinemaBlend

After Kanye West Bought That House Next Door To Kim Kardashian, Things Seem To Have Taken A Turn

Some interesting developments have come out of the divorce drama between Kanye West and Kim Kardashian over the past year. Many of these relate directly to West, who’s made co-parenting-related claims against Kardashian and even declared “civil war'' on her new boyfriend, Pete Davidson. One of the most surprising developments, though, arose last December when it was reported that West bought a house across the street from his ex. But now, months later, the rapper’s plans seem to have taken a turn.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Travis Barker’s Daughter Alabama Borrows Kourtney Kardashian’s Dress With Silver Heels for ‘The Kardashians’ Premiere

Click here to read the full article. Alabama Barker dug through Kourtney Kardashian’s closet for her latest look. Travis Barker’s daughter attended the premiere of “The Kardashians” alongside her dad and new stepmom on Thursday night in Los Angeles. The Hulu series, which comes after the end of their long-running E! series, chronicles the next chapter of one of the entertainment industry’s most influential families. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alabama Luella Barker (@alabamaluellabarker) To the event, Alabama wore a black dress from Kourtney’s closet. The Dolce & Gabbana black midi dress featured a strapless neckline as well...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kris Jenner
Person
Kim Kardashian
Person
Ryan
Person
Kourtney Kardashian
Complex

Kanye West Reportedly Bought $275,000 Hermès Birkin Bag for Girlfriend Chaney Jones

Dating Kanye West has its perks. As pointed out by Page Six, the 44-year-old artist recently purchased an “extremely rare” Birkin bag for his new flame Chaney Jones. Sources tell the outlet Ye got the highly coveted Hermès piece from Privé Porter—a luxury bag specialists based in Miami. The bag, which Jones reportedly first requested, features silver metallic Chèvre leather with palladium hardware, and cost Ye a whopping $275,000.
BEAUTY & FASHION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#White Cheddar#Dont#The White Cheddar Cheetos
Elle

Why Kendall Jenner Skipped the Premiere of The Kardashians

The Kardashians – Teaser Trailer (Disney+) On Thursday night, Hulu's new show The Kardashian had its premiere in Los Angeles and almost everyone from the Kardashian and Jenner family was in attendance, but Kendall Jenner was notably absent. While her tequila brand 818 was pouring freely, the model was no where to be seen. She wanted to be there, but circumstances got in the way.
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Independent

Kim Kardashian says her 40s are about being ‘Team Me’

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her 40s, sharing that she wants to dedicate the next decade of her life to “being Team Me”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder, 41, said she is being more mindful of what she eats, exercises often and is spending more time with her family. Appearing on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s April issue, Kardashian shared the differences between each decade of her life and what she learnt from them.“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger,” she said.“You live your...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

‘I thought he was an alien’ Meet the 5-year-old blowing people away on TikTok

A remarkable five-year-old who learned to read before he could walk has wowed millions of people online with his “photographic” memory and ability to write in 10 different languages after sharing his gift on TikTok with his 400K followers.When tiny Sebastian Esposito was 18 months old, he became obsessed with a wooden letter puzzle and began spelling out words like cat and dog – going on to write more than 200 words by the time he was two, as well as learning the entire Russian alphabet.Now five and in kindergarten, where his classmates are still learning their ABCs, Sebastian...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
ETOnline.com

Kim Kardashian Trying to 'Distance Herself' From Kanye West's Instagram Drama, Source Says

Kim Kardashian has tunnel vision when it comes to dealing with ex, Kanye “Ye” West. A source tells ET that the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum is steering clear of the GRAMMY-winning rapper’s Instagram drama. "Kim is really trying not to focus too much on Kanye or concern herself with his Instagram posts and rants,” the source says. “She's having a great time with Pete [Davidson] and would really like to distance herself from the Kanye drama and hopes he can move on.”
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Tennis
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Independent

Bizarre sea creatures that look like ‘baby dragons and cheeseburgers’ caught by fisherman

A Russian fisherman has unearthed an array of bizarre sea creatures while sailing the Norwegian Sea, including specimens likened to a baby dragon and a cheeseburger.Roman Fedortsov has taken to posting pictures of his terrifying finds, his most recent catch being a lumpsucker, or lumpfish – a bluish-grey, ball-like fish with a sucker that enables it to stick to rocks.But one post, in particular, has caught people’s attention.A photo of a pinkish fish with a long, feathered tail and lacey wing-like fins went viral after commenters compared it to a baby dragon.The viral hit has amassed over 23,000 likes...
SCIENCE
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals she wanted Kanye West to be her musical guest on Saturday Night Live

Kim Kardashian has revealed that she contemplated having Kanye West join as her musical guest when she hosted Saturday Night Live in October, 2021.The reality TV star filed for divorce from her ex-husband in February of last year and has since seen a number of social media attacks against her by her former partner. However, on Thursday 14 April’s premiere episode of The Kardashians – which follows the billionaire sisters – Kardashian discussed the idea of having West feature on SNL with her. “I’m kind of going back and forth since Kanye’s album is out. Do I want him...
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy