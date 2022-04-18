Just so her kids dont sprinkle orange dust all over her spotless white home – Kim Kardashian ditched the regular Cheetos for the White Cheddar Cheetos.

Kim Kardashian has reflected on her 40s, sharing that she wants to dedicate the next decade of her life to “being Team Me”.The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and SKIMS founder, 41, said she is being more mindful of what she eats, exercises often and is spending more time with her family. Appearing on the cover of Vogue Hong Kong’s April issue, Kardashian shared the differences between each decade of her life and what she learnt from them.“In my 20s, it was about embracing all of the craziness and mistakes you make when you’re younger,” she said.“You live your...

CELEBRITIES ・ 24 DAYS AGO