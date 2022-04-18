Just so her kids dont sprinkle orange dust all over her spotless white home – Kim Kardashian ditched the regular Cheetos for the White Cheddar Cheetos.
The Kardashian’s are best at making money, cute kids and insanely organized pantries and closets. The fact that these ridiculously rich ladies own teapots as expensive as tennis bracelets don’t help matters; but does justify the fixation on making pantries look like palaces (in immaculateness, not size). It was Kim Kardashian’s...luxurylaunches.com
Comments / 0