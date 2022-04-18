Boston Marathon Preview with Dave Hunter Featured

It’s International Women’s Month and Luke Padilla of Haverhill is focusing his Boston Marathon fundraising on an organization devoted to “using running to empower and motivate young girls by building their confidence through accomplishment.”. Padilla decided last fall to run the Marathon upon learning he would become...
Jordan Spieth is back in the winner's circle on the PGA Tour following playoff victory over Patrick Cantlay at the RBC Heritage - and his wife Annie was understandably very excited about it all. Perhaps a little too excited, at least judging by the comments in the PGA Tour Instagram...
Bubba Wallace’s FOX interview is trending on Sunday night. The 23XI Racing driver took some playful shots at everyone who’s made “Mickey Mouse win” references over the years. Wallace joked that the winner of tonight’s race in Bristol, Tennessee will have to expect similar tweets to...
Jordan Spieth is still frustrated for missing a cut at The Masters. However, it seemed to affect him, as if it motivated him, and Spieth subsequently achieved victory at RBC Heritage. "I've never missed a cut at the Masters before and very rarely had not had a chance to win...
Comments / 0