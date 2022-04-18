Union Health Today- with Dr Jim Turner- Cork Medical Center

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – April is recognized as Stress Awareness Month and we all know the high stress healthcare workers have endured the past two years during the pandemic. Now research shows virtual reality can help in a real way. To try to combat the stress, anxiety, depression and burnout healthcare workers have been facing, researchers at Ohio University created and tested a tranquil virtual reality experience, immersing employees in nature. The three-minute, 360-degree experience takes them into a lush, green forest, birds chirping, leaves rustling in the wind. “It’s a moment of respite in a very chaotic, overwhelming situation. It gives you an...

