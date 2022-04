A new provision introduced with the reinstated federal Violence Against Women Act (VAWA) allocates funds to empower tribal governments to exercise jurisdiction on tribal land. On March 15, President Biden signed into law a massive, $1.5 trillion omnibus spending package that included the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act. This law makes it clear that Alaska tribes can act to protect women at risk in their communities.

ALASKA STATE ・ 24 DAYS AGO