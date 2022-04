Rob Key’s greatest strength during his seven years in the commentary box could yet provide our game with a missing ingredient: straight-talking, unvarnished common sense. Some will bemoan his lack of managerial experience, and they have a point. But decisions in English cricket are so often made on the basis of what someone can’t do rather than what they can, so it is refreshing to see the ECB back a figure who will not shirk the big calls.

