ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Storm Chances Return Soon

By Alan Crone
news9.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA sunny and breezy day is ahead, but storm chances could soon return to Green Country. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A surface ridge of high pressure will remain the dominant feature on Monday. After morning clouds thin out, we’ll see more sunshine and pleasant...

www.news9.com

Comments / 0

Related
WJTV 12

Storm Team 12: Today’s Forecast

TUESDAY: Skies will remain sunny for Tuesday with seasonably cool air remaining in place. Highs reach around 70 degrees. WEDNESDAY: A weak disturbance moving through the Mississippi River Valley mid week will bring in mostly cloudy skies for Wednesday. Rain chances look low, but there could be a few light showers in the evening time. […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Ozarks First.com

Forecast: Storm system brings widespread rain, chances for storms

We ended the weekend on a gorgeous note across the viewing area with temps well above normal. Today, we’ll start off with some sunshine but it quickly fades as a storm system moves in our direction. An area of low pressure ejects out of the Four Corners region and eventually, it brings moisture to the Ozarks. The first half of the day will be dry but past lunchtime, shower chances go up drastically. By evening, widespread rain will be falling and it will last right through the overnight. With a bit of instability in the atmosphere, a few storms will also be possible. Temps remain mild as this disturbance works into the area with highs in the 60s to 70s and lows tonight in the 40s and 50s.
SPRINGFIELD, MO
NBC Miami

Warm Tuesday Across South Florida Before Storm Chances Increase

South Florida will be quite warm for the rest of the work week, but you may need that umbrella thanks to increased rain chances in the coming days. Another seasonable and breezy day with a low rain chance takes place Tuesday as highs will reach the low 80s with mostly sunny skies. Winds will be easterly with gusts up to 25 mph.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Extreme Weather#Green Country
WOWT

David’s Evening Forecast - Breezy and warmer tomorrow, storm chances Tuesday

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Cloudy skies kept temperatures on the cool side Sunday afternoon. Highs only reached the lower 40s around most of the metro. Clouds will linger into the early evening, keeping things rather chilly. Temperatures likely slide back into the upper 30s as we approach sunset. Skies may clear out briefly for the early overnight, allowing temperatures to fall off into the upper 20s, but clouds will return by Monday morning.
OMAHA, NE
WYTV.com

Tracking thunderstorms, chance for a few stronger storms Wednesday

Skies will be cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Occasional showers or sprinkles will occur through the evening and overnight. Winds will also start coming up a bit toward daybreak. WEDNESDAY. A powerful storm system will move into the region from our southwest Wednesday. Scattered rain is likely Wednesday...
ENVIRONMENT
WNEM

More showers Thursday, snow chances return tonight

SAGINAW, MI. (WNEM) - After a rainy Wednesday, we’re looking at more shower chances going throughout your Thursday. Some cooler temperatures over the next few days will open the door to some snow shower chances going into the weekend. We’re also looking at a colder pattern for the weekend...
SAGINAW, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
WBOY 12 News

Winter returns for the weekend as snow chances increase

CLARKSBURG W.Va. – Wintry precipitation and snow chances are increasing as we head into the weekend. STORMTRACKER ALERT A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for the mountains of north-central West Virginia and mountain Maryland. The advisory is in effect for Garrett, Tucker, Randolph, southeastern Webster, northwestern Pocahontas, western Pendleton, western Grant, and eastern Preston […]
CLARKSBURG, WV
KMBC.com

Rain throughout day, chance of storms this afternoon and evening

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Pockets of drizzle or a brief shower are possible this morning, otherwise cloudy and dry. Scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms develop between 1 and 8 pm. There is low potential for storms to produce hail, strong winds or a brief tornado. Nevertheless, review your severe weather safety plan and have multiple ways to receive warnings today should they be issued. High 61.
KANSAS CITY, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy