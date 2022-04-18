ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cristiano Ronaldo is exactly who Arsenal needs, says Ian Wright

By Sarah Rendell
The Independent
The Independent
 1 day ago

Arsenal legend Ian Wright says Cristiano Ronaldo is a player the club needs after the Portuguese star secured another win for Manchester United .

Ronaldo scored all three of United’s goals in their 3-2 win over Norwich on Saturday and the victory has kept their top-four Premier League hopes alive. The hat-trick was also Ronaldo’s 60th of his career.

The impact in front of goal he has had since rejoining United at the start of the season is why Wright believes Arsenal could benefit from his services.

“He’s got 13 points alone from winning goals that he’s scored for them,” Wright said to Premier League productions. “That’s what you get at Man United.

“That’s exactly what Arsenal need, because if he wasn’t playing for United they’d be nowhere near where they are. That’s what you pay for and that’s what he’s delivered, he’s amazing.”

The Gunners are in the battle for Champions League qualification with United and Tottenham Hotspur. Spurs currently hold fourth place but if United can overcome Liverpool on Tuesday they will equal the London club on points.

Arsenal have lost their last three games which has dented their chances but they are just three points outside of qualification. Mikel Arteta ’s side are aiming to get back into European football after not securing it for the first time in 25 years last campaign.

Arteta told the BBC in March: “We have to be there, we should be there. Our history obliges to be there but we are not there yet and there are still a lot of games to play.

“We have an excellent group of people at the club who believe in what we do and then you have to put performance into results.”

Cristiano Ronaldo
Ian Wright
Mikel Arteta
Manchester United F.C.
Liverpool F.C.
Sports
Arsenal F.C.
Premier League
BBC
Tottenham Hotspur F.C.
The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

