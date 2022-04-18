Dunc'd On: All 8 Game Ones, 2022 Playoffs

Zion Williamson isn’t playing in Game 1 of the Western Conference first round playoff series between the New Orleans Pelicans and Phoenix Suns, but the former No. 1 overall NBA Draft pick looks pretty good on the bench. The former Duke Blue Devils star, who’s been sitting out this...
The OKC Thunder just finished an abysmal season, and there could be many more to come. Still, team GM Sam Presti has high hopes for the future. Not long ago, the team was competing for Championships with Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook, and James Harden in the early 2010s. Eventually, they paired Westbrook with Paul George.
Longtime Toronto Blue Jays broadcaster Buck Martinez is stepping away from the booth after being diagnosed with cancer. Martinez announced his health update through a statement on Twitter for Sportsnet, the Blue Jays’ flagship station. “I’ve been so honoured and privileged to have the support of Blue Jays fans,...
Marshawn Lynch has gotten himself into another sport, even though his NFL career is over. Per Front Office Sports, Lynch is now a new minority owner of the Seattle Kraken. The Kraken are having their inaugural season this year and are the 32nd team in the NHL. Lynch is being...
The reigning Super Bowl champs said farewell to a member of their defensive backfield this weekend. After re-signing linebacker Travin Howard, the Rams also parted ways with cornerback Kareem Orr. Orr had signed a future contract with the team back in February. But, now it appears his NFL future lies...
Aaliyah Gayles, one of the top girls high school basketball recruits in the country, was hospitalized after she was shot multiple times at a party in Las Vegas on Saturday night. According to Sam Gordon of the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Gayles was one of four people who were shot after...
An NFL player is calling it a career at 27 years old. Kylie Fitts, a linebacker who spent the last three seasons with the Arizona Cardinals, announced his retirement on Friday. He revealed the reason he's hanging up his cleats is he has suffered multiple concussions, making it no longer safe for him to be on the field.
