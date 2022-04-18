ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Transfer news: City yet to agree deal for Haaland

BBC
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleBorussia Dortmund chief Sebastian Kehl says Manchester City have...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

'Rivalries aside let's show our class by doing this': Liverpool fans plan to hold a minute's applause in the seventh minute at Anfield to pay tribute to Man United star Cristiano Ronaldo after the death of his newborn twin

Liverpool fans are planning to hold a minute's applause for Cristiano Ronaldo after the Manchester United star and his partner, Georgina Rodriguez, tragically lost their newborn son. The couple announced that their baby boy had passed away soon after Rodriguez gave birth to twins, as their daughter thankfully survived. Fans,...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy