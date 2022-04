New Orleans has long been known as the birthplace of jazz music, but for exactly a century that genre has been technically forbidden in the entire public school system. The rule was added formally on March 24, 1922 at the regular bi-monthly school board meeting, noted in one line at the very end of the Orleans Parish board’s agenda during a finance discussion: “Upon motion of Mrs. Baumgartner, it was decided that jazz music and jazz dancing would be abolished in the public schools.”

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 26 DAYS AGO