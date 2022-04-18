Innovative Teacher: Bobbi Gore

WEDDING guests have slammed a bride and groom for serving up pastries and fruit as the official meal - with people saying it’s more appropriate for kids. While a wedding is arguably about love, it’s no secret that a slap-up meal and a free bar are the perks of making it on to the guestlist.
Hi-Five member Roderick "Pooh" Clark has died at age 49, according to a post on the group's Instagram. "OUR BROTHER OG RODERICK POOH CLARK 💐💐💐💐💐💔💔💔💔💔🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾😭😭😭😭😭 #officialhifive RIH," the group shared on Monday. A cause of death was not disclosed.
Lisa Frank took the '80s, '90s, and early 2000s by storm. Classrooms across America came alive with vibrant illustrations of kittens sitting in high-top sneakers, piglets reading crystal balls and the quintessential rainbow unicorn. It was Frank's world, and we weren't just living in it — we were thriving.
Comments / 0