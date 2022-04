ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — A proposal with bipartisan support advancing in the Minnesota Legislature would prohibit social media companies from targeting children under the 18 with algorithms in a move that supporters say will help mitigate the harmful effect of certain content on kids. It would prohibit social media platforms in Minnesota with a million or more users from using those algorithms. There’d be a penalty of $1,000 per violation if the legislation passes and big tech companies would also be liable for damages. “It’s really causing unnecessary harm to our kids by constantly feeding them and trying to keep them...

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 27 DAYS AGO