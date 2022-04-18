ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Is Your Relationship Ready for the Next Level?

KTVB
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThinking about the future of your relationship...

www.ktvb.com

Comments / 0

Related
WWLP 22News

How to apply pearls and glitter to take your look to the next level

(Mass Appeal) – The incredible makeup looks on the wildly popular show Euphoria are a hot topic these days and no wonder – they bring a lot of drama and a lot of sparkle! Leandra Rivera, owner of Studio L Makeup, Brow and Lash Lounge, is here to demonstrate how to apply pearls and glitter to take your look to the next level.
MAKEUP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Communication#Buzz60
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
The Kitchn

6 Things Nobody Ever Tells You About Organizing Your Pantry

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Beautifully organized pantries make for delicious eye candy. And while it’s fun to gawk at eye-catching examples on Instagram, a pantry, first and foremost, needs to be functional. Otherwise, that picture-perfect food storage area will surely end up looking like a disaster again in no time.
HOME & GARDEN
yankodesign.com

Living Coffin makes sure we continue the Circle of Life even in death

Very few people are comfortable discussing matters related to death. In some cultures, it’s even taboo to do that. Despite social mores and psychological hurdles, there are businesses that thrive around the passing of family members and friends. The state environment might be the last thing on people’s minds when burying their loved ones, but it might shock them to learn that, even in death, we continue to harm the planet that has given us so much in our life. Since it’s a rather morbid topic that very few probably want to broach, it took vision, courage, and ingenuity to design a product that offers comfort to the bereaved while also giving back something to the environment, making sure that we continue to live on, even if in a completely different form.

Comments / 0

Community Policy