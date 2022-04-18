ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell, CA

Taco Bell officially bringing back its Mexican Pizza nationwide

By Kelly Hayes
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIRVINE, Calif. - It’s official: Taco Bell is bringing back its beloved Mexican Pizza after a social media outcry from fans. Taco Bell eliminated the beloved menu item, along with four other foods, in November 2020 in an effort to create a faster and "more seamless" restaurant menu and experience. But...

Bell, CA
Lifestyle
