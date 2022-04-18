Get a free trial of PC Game Pass if you played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires 4

A new PlayStation report has good news about PS3 backward compatibility on PS5. The exotic architecture of the PS3 has haunted PlayStation for many years. Not only did it cause developers headaches during the PS3 generation, but it's been a pain in the side of PlayStation who have been unable to emulate the PS3 on PS4 or PS5, which means backward compatibility has been limited to streaming via PlayStation Now. PlayStation gamers were hopeful this was going to change with the new PlayStation Plus, but that was announced recently with no word of PS3 backward compatibility. That said, according to a new report, PS3 backward compatibility is coming to PS5, though it sounds like it won't be full backward compatibility and it sounds like it's been a nightmare for PlayStation to figure out.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 9 DAYS AGO