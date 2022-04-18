ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get a free trial of PC Game Pass if you played Halo Infinite, Forza Horizon 5, or Age of Empires 4

By Rick Lane
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Microsoft has announced it is offering a three-month free trial of its Game Pass service to anyone who played Halo Infinite, Age of Empires 4, or Forza Horizon 5 at any point between each game's respective launch and February 28 of this year. This includes anyone who purchased and played these...

SVG

PlayStation Finally Confirms What We All Suspected

The PlayStation brand has been under intense scrutiny for months now. Since last year, rumors have circulated surrounding the gaming giant's attempts at creating its very own equivalent to Xbox's monstrously successful Game Pass program. Since then, State of Play events have come and gone — and PlayStation added fuel to the rumors by phasing out PlayStation Now gift cards — but there has been no definitive sign of an upgraded subscription service from Sony. Until now.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Report Has Good News About PS3 Backward Compatibility on PS5

A new PlayStation report has good news about PS3 backward compatibility on PS5. The exotic architecture of the PS3 has haunted PlayStation for many years. Not only did it cause developers headaches during the PS3 generation, but it's been a pain in the side of PlayStation who have been unable to emulate the PS3 on PS4 or PS5, which means backward compatibility has been limited to streaming via PlayStation Now. PlayStation gamers were hopeful this was going to change with the new PlayStation Plus, but that was announced recently with no word of PS3 backward compatibility. That said, according to a new report, PS3 backward compatibility is coming to PS5, though it sounds like it won't be full backward compatibility and it sounds like it's been a nightmare for PlayStation to figure out.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Plus Subscribers Threaten to End Subscription Over Divisive Free Games

PlayStation Plus subscribers on Reddit are threatening to end their subscription over April's free PS Plus games. For the month of April, PS Plus subscribers across PS4 and PS5 are being treated to three games: Slay the Spire, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom – Rehydrated, and Hood: Legends & Outlaws. Compared to the standards of the subscription service set this year alone, this is a disappointing month. It's still light years beyond what Games With Gold is offering Xbox Live Gold subscribers, but coming off last month especially, many PS Plus subscribers can't help but feel underwhelmed.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Getting Spiritual Successor to PS2 Classic This Summer

The Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED are getting a spiritual successor to a PS2 classic this summer. More so than potentially any other PlayStation console, the PS2 had a wide range of cult classics that weren't lauded by critics but still managed to garner popularity. One of these games was FlatOut (a multi-platform game but played by most on the PS2), which isn't coming to the Nintendo Switch, but Wreckfest, a spiritual successor is. According to publisher THQ Nordic and developer Bugbear Entertainment, the game -- which is also said to be inspired by Destruction Derby and Street Rod -- is coming to Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch Lite, and Nintendo Switch OLED on June 21, priced at $39.99, which is $10 more than it costs on PC, PS4, and Xbox One, but the same price as the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions.
VIDEO GAMES
CNET

Real-Life 'Halo' Boots Put You in Master Chief's Shoes

Halo's Master Chief is famous for never taking off his helmet. But now you can at least get your hands on his boots, with new footwear inspired by the iconic Xbox games and upcoming Paramount Plus TV show. Wolverine, the venerable maker of tough footwear for hard work and hard...
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Among Us VR will have you impostering in first-person this November

The upcoming VR port of hit multiplayer social deduction game Among Us looks set to release later this year. That’s according to a listing on SteamDB, a third-party database that collects data from the official Steam client. As spotted by Wccftech, Among Us VR is listed on the site with a release date of November 10 – the first hint we’ve had of when the port will launch.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

Nintendo Switch Online Gives Subscribers New Mario Freebies

Nintendo Switch Online is giving subscribers even more Mario freebies this week. If you're someone who is already subscribed to Switch Online, there's a good chance that you're already used to getting all kinds of extra goodies. Not only does the service allow you to play Switch games online with your friends, but it also gives users the ability to play a number of NES, Super NES, Nintendo 64, and Sega Genesis titles from yesteryear. Now, Nintendo's service is coming in clutch again, especially for those looking to refresh their avatar.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

GTA 5 for Xbox Series X and PS5 Seemingly Removes Transphobic Content

Rockstar Games fans have noticed that the acclaimed developer has seemingly removed transphobic content from Grand Theft Auto V with the Xbox Series X|S and PlayStation 5 re-release. The new version of Grand Theft Auto V isn't a giant leap from the previous version, but is probably the best way to experience Rockstar's game. It includes a number of visual enhancements such as new effects, 4K resolution, 60FPS, and more, but it's generally the same game as before. Many were disappointed with the lack of changes and new additions, but it also seems like Rockstar has made a change that it didn't advertise outright.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Bugsnax is finally releasing on Steam, also coming to Game Pass

Bugsnax is about catching snack food-themed bugs—sandopedes, grapeskeetos, weenyworms—and feeding them to grumpuses, furry explorers who crave bugsnax and whose body parts become the bugsnax they consume. It's a cute, sweet, charming body horror game that released on PlayStation and the Epic Games Store back in 2020, and now it's finally about to hit other storefronts.
VIDEO GAMES
TechRadar

Square Enix’s latest RPG falls below 10 players on Steam

Babylon’s Fall, the latest co-op action RPG from Square Enix and Platinum Games, struggled to attract an audience when it launched last March, and has fallen below 10 concurrent players on PC for the first time. As game-tracking site SteamCharts shows, only eight players booted up Babylon’s Fall on...
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

HyperX Cloud Alpha Wireless review

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. Like many who work here, I was a PC Gamer reader long before I saw my own words plastered on the site. Something that I would often be a bit taken back about was the love from this team for a specific headset. The HyperX Cloud range of cans is perhaps the most praised thing to exist on this site, and that makes me, for one, very jealous. But gosh, I now have to wonder, does HyperX vape? Cause damn do they make some serious Clouds.
ELECTRONICS
PC Gamer

Skyrim mod adds Red Dead Redemption 2's sketchbook journal

One of the rather charming things about Red Dead Redemption 2's Arthur Morgan is his habit of sketching some of the places he's been in his journal. Rather than just keeping a dry questlog, Arthur writes down his own story and adds drawings of some of the places he's been and the things he's seen.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

PlayStation Releases Disappointing PS4 Update

PlayStation has released a rather disappointing PS4 update, and by disappointing, we mean it does next to nothing, or at least if it does, Sony doesn't relay what this is. If you boot up your PS4 today, you will be greeted with a mandatory 400 MB system software update, dubbed 9.51. According to the official patch notes of this update, it "improves system performance." How it does achieve this and how much improvement is there? We don't know. That's all the patch notes reveal.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

'EA was a bit freaked out': The making of Dead Space

Looking at the recent early footage of the Dead Space remake, the most striking thing is just how similar it looks to the 13-year-old original. Sure, it's shinier and glossier and your Plasma Cutter now sends flesh flying off Necromorphs like porridge in the wind, but overall it puts into perspective just what a masterpiece the first game was.
VIDEO GAMES
GamesRadar+

An official Game Boy Advance Emulator could be coming to Nintendo Switch

There’s currently a rumor circulating that Nintendo Switch Online could be getting some Game Boy games added to it soon. This rumor began with Twitter user @trashbandatcoot (via Nintendo Life) who claimed that "Nintendo's official Game Boy Advance emulator for the Nintendo Switch just leaked." According to this user, a list of files shared online included a GBA emulator - developed by Nintendo - that at the moment is codenamed "Sloop" as well as a Game Boy emulator called "Hiyoko."
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Capping your Steam Deck display to 40Hz gives a big boost to battery life

The Steam Deck is a mighty-fine piece of kit, as verified by our review. But given that it’s essentially a deceptively powerful handheld PC, it may require a fair bit of tweaking both by owners and the Deck devs at Valve before we find those sweetspots between battery life and performance. After all, what’s the point of playing Deathloop at 60fps if your battery drains in little over an hour? Conversely, what’s the point of playing Deathloop (or any other FPS game) at 30fps at all?
VIDEO GAMES
