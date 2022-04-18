Bethany College panel to include CAPS personnel
LINDSBORG - In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Bethany College Criminal Justice Department is hosting a panel discussion later this...salinapost.com
LINDSBORG - In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Bethany College Criminal Justice Department is hosting a panel discussion later this...salinapost.com
Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.https://salinapost.com/
Comments / 0