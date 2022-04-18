ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lindsborg, KS

Bethany College panel to include CAPS personnel

Salina Post
Salina Post
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LINDSBORG - In observance of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, the Bethany College Criminal Justice Department is hosting a panel discussion later this...

salinapost.com

Comments / 0

Related
American News

Presentation College's Empowering Women panel is March 23

Presentation College's Diversity Club is hosting an Empowering Women panel on Wednesday at 6 p.m. on campus. The event is free and open to the community. It will be in the university's southeast building in room 127. This building is toward the front of campus by the main parking lot. Presentation College President Paula Langteau will moderate the discussion.
ABERDEEN, SD
Salina Post

Wesley new vice president at Bethany College

Haley Wesley joined Bethany College as the vice president of enrollment management on March 21. She and her family are moving from northern California where she worked at Pacific Union College, a Christian liberal arts college most recently serving as the associate vice president of enrollment, marketing and communications. Wesley’s...
LINDSBORG, KS
Salina Post

SPONSORED: Sunflower Bank in Salina is hiring!

To apply, go to: Sunflower Bank NA - Job Opportunities (paylocity.com) The competitive benefits package is designed to attract and retain quality and long-term associates. Benefits Include:. ●Medical, Dental, and Vision Insurance. ●Supplemental Insurance /Flexible Spending Accounts (FSAs). ●Group Term Life Insurance. ●Long-term Disability Insurance. ●Voluntary Life Insurance. ●Voluntary Accidental...
SALINA, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salina, KS
City
Lindsborg, KS
Lindsborg, KS
Education
Local
Kansas Education
Salina Post

Kelly signs bill expanding authority of Kan. advanced practice RNs

TOPEKA — The Kansas and national associations of nurse practitioners praised action by the Kansas Legislature and Gov. Laura Kelly to reduce regulatory barriers to licensed advanced practice registered nurses practicing independently, including prescribing of medication without written authorization of a physician. “This is a major milestone in health...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Child Abuse#Science Center#Lecture Hall
Salina Post

CORRECTION: USD 305 announces new Meadowlark principal

CORRECTION 8:20 p.m. Tuesday: Salina USD 305 has corrected the information sent to media about Heather Barkley. The correct information is below. Salina Public Schools has announced the selection of Heather Barkley as the Meadowlark Elementary principal effective July 1. An educator with 15 years of experience, Barkley most recently...
SALINA, KS
Hutch Post

HHS track meet a part of service day

HUTCHINSON, Kan. — Hutchinson High School will host a special track meet for students not in athletic programs as part of a fun way to celebrate Salthawk Service Day. The meet specifically for HHS students is Friday, April 29, at 8:15 a.m. at Gowans Stadium. This will be the...
HUTCHINSON, KS
Salina Post

Kan. nursing student who refused COVID vaccine allowed to complete degree

EMPORIA — Following Newman Regional Health’s “change in position” regarding students not vaccinated against COVID-19, a Flint Hills Technical College nursing student has been allowed to finish her degree. “Flint Hills Technical College announced in court (March 11) that they would reverse course and honor nursing...
Salina Post

Oakdale literacy coach to lead Bennington Grade School

BENNINGTON - A literacy coach in Salina USD 305 has been named the new principal for Bennington Grade School. Twin Valley USD 240 this morning announced that Tricia McVay will be the principal at Bennington Grade School effective July 1. Currently the literacy coach at Oakdale Elementary School, McVay has...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Colleges
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Parenting
Salina Post

Former Kansas State University president Jon Wefald dies

MANHATTAN—The Kansas State University family is mourning the death of former university president Jon Wefald. In a statement from the K-State social media page, current K-State president Richard Linton wrote, “The K-State Family is deeply saddened to learn of former K-State President Jon Wefald's passing. Dr. Wefald's legacy...
MANHATTAN, KS
Salina Post

Local, area schools among most recent Challenge Award recipients

TOPEKA — The Confidence in Kansas Public Education Task Force has named 92 schools as recipients of the 2021 Challenge Awards. The awards recognize Kansas schools that are making a notable difference in student achievement despite facing significant challenges in their school population. Since its inception in 2002, more than 1,800 awards have been presented to schools across the state.
Salina Post

Salina Post

Salina, KS
14K+
Followers
19K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Salina, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. The most-read news website in Salina, Kansas. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://salinapost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy