Future Teams with Foot Locker to Renovate Weight Room at His Alma Mater

By Shawn Grant
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFuture and his nonprofit organization FreeWishes Foundation partnered up with Foot Locker Atlanta to rebuild the weight room at...

Lil Baby Crowns The Best Wings In Atlanta

Rappers love their food as much as they love their music. Most of them have their go-to dishes, and Lil Baby is one of those people. During a recent interview with GQ, the My Turn rapper spoke about his favorite meal, and it’s something that fans can actually go and get themselves.
Restaurant Review

Top 5 Most Popular American Restaurants in Atlanta, Georgia

Atlanta, Georgia is the state capital with a diverse economy in industries like transportation, healthcare, news, biomedical research, and this is just to name a few. Besides its diverse economy, it has a diverse metropolitan area as well. You can find just about any type of cuisine, but sometimes you just have a craving for some American food. Our list of top five American Restaurants in Atlanta will help you do just that.
'We Ready' Rapper Archie Eversole Reportedly Dead At 37

Atlanta, GA – Veteran Atlanta rapper Archie Eversole — best known for the 2002 single “We Ready” featuring Bubba Sparxx — has reportedly died. According to Atlanta radio station Hot 107.9FM, Eversole’s family confirmed his passing on Wednesday (April 13), although no cause of death has been revealed.
Georgia football unveils the most gorgeous title rings

Georgia football fans got to see what the Atlanta Braves championship rings looked like last week, but now the focus is on the Dawgs’ bling. The Dawgs unveiled their rings during the G-Day game to its seniors, and they are the best-looking championship hardware we’ve seen. Those beautiful rings stole the show as everyone wanted a glimpse at them.
DJ Khaled Airballs 3-Pointer During Miami Heat Playoff Game

During the first game of the Miami Heat’s first-round playoff series against the Atlanta Hawks, DJ Khaled came through the FTX Arena in Miami, Florida to show his support. During a break in the game, the chart-topping producer hit the court to do a quick practice shot, but was soon forced off by booing fans after he missed a 3-pointer.
Kearis Jackson extends legacy of Georgia football spring game perfection

Kearis Jackson played high school football for Peach County high school when I worked in Macon, Ga., local TV news. I watched him grow from a dynamic recruit to a successful leader on Georgia's football team over the last several years. After injuries held Jackson back in 2021, it looks like he's ready to make a huge impact in the Dawgs' passing game again.
Future Gives Back To His Old Georgia High School

Decatur, GA – Future gave back to his old high school in a big way over the Easter holiday weekend. The Freebandz head visited his alma mater Columbia High School as part of his Freewishes Foundation and gifted the school’s sports teams a fully upgraded weight room. King...
Affordable Atlanta Apartment List ($1000 and up)

https://www.rentcafe.com/blog/cities/spacious-2-bedroom-apartments-for-rent-in-atlanta-for-all-taste. Though most people's ideal place to live when moving to Georgia is Atlanta, most people usually settle within the suburbs of the outskirts of Atlanta such as Decatur, Norcross, Marietta, and even further South in places like Jonesboro GA. You might be asking why? one of the main reasons is due to affordability! With the cost of living increasing everyday, everyone is looking for a deal and though these cities are on the outskirts, they all have great things to offer such as being family oriented, being accessible to shopping plazas/mall outlets, and being accessible to highways. The upside to this is the fact that not everyone enjoys the city life and some people's dream is settle down in a town that consists of less people and more land.
It’s Atlanta Burger Week!

ATLANTA, Ga. (CBS46) - Atlanta Burger Week is here and the CBS46 team is helping you celebrate!. Between April 18 and April 24, support Atlanta’s local burger businesses by visiting and voting for your favorite one all while enjoying their delicious deals. Each establishment will be serving up their specialty burger in hopes to be this year’s winner.
DJ Khaled's Another Wing To Pop-Up In Miami On 4.20 In Partnership With LikeMeat, REEF Kitchens And Flowery

DJ Khaled’s Another Wing unveiled LikeWings, new plant-based additions to its U.S. menu in partnership with LikeMeat, a LIVEKINDLY Collective brand. This collaboration marks LikeMeat’s first ghost kitchen partnership, and LikeWings are available for order starting today through the Another Wing storefront on UberEats UBER, DoorDash DASH, GrubHub and Postmates in the U.S.
