NEW COUNTY BOARD MEMBERS TO BE SWORN IN ON TUESDAY

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - Dr. Wilhelmenia Rembert will officially be sworn to her temporary at-large seat on the Mecklenburg Board of County Commissioners on Tuesday. Rembert will be taking over the seat of Ella Scarborough, who went on medical leave in February and is currently in hospice care. The Mecklenburg...
TANEY COUNTY, Mo. — The Taney County Commissioners decided to appoint a county library board. Once board members are chosen, they will go before voters in Branson and Hollister to decide on a tax levy. “Taney county is one of the last counties to have a publicly funded library system,” said Marcia Schemper-Carlock, the library […]
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- Escambia County school board members are meeting Tuesday about changing a policy that allows 18-year-old students to legally have a gun in their vehicle on school campus. The school district is calling that policy a "loophole." The policy came to light after a school shutdown at...
The Northern Kentucky Workforce Investment Board (NKWIB) recently announced the appointment of three new members to the board. • Deborah Ramirez – Director of Human Resources for Mubea NA, representing business and advanced manufacturing. • William Weier – Human Resources Director for Mazak, representing business and advanced manufacturing.
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Two more Republicans announced Tuesday they won’t seek reelection to the state Assembly this fall. Reps. Joe Sanfelippo of New Berlin and Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago announced their retirements. Sanfelippo, 58, didn’t offer a reason. Horlacher, 35, said he plans to run for Waukesha County Judge Maria Lazar’s open seat. Lazar won election to the state appeals court in the April 5 spring election. Horlacher earned a law degree from Marquette University in 2014.
