MISSOULA, Mont. — The Montana High School Association held it's annual meeting and there are some changes on the horizon. Nine Montana High Schools are reclassifying. Of the reclassifications, eight schools are going from Class B to Class A. Bigfork, Superior, Darby, Fairview, Chinook, Park City, Ennis, and Lone Peak will all be making the jump. Forsyth is the only school moving down as it will go from Class B to Class C.

MISSOULA, MT ・ 2 DAYS AGO