GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — 2:15 p.m. UPDATE:All lanes open. 1:50 p.m. UPDATE: The suspect is in custody and I-85 southbound lanes are reopen, according to an officer on the scene, WXIA reports. The northbound lanes remain closed at the moment. The incident went on for more than four hours. Police have not provided an update on how the suspect was taken into custody.

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA ・ 27 DAYS AGO